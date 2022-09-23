See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Dr. Luis Menendez, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Menendez works at Luis T Menendez MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luis T Menendez MD PA
    3011 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr. Menendez is very knowledgeable and thorough. He makes sure all your questions and concerns are addressed during your appointment. He is an outstanding doctor and is very knowledgeable of his craft.
    Michael Tee — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Luis Menendez, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871536615
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
