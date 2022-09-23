Dr. Luis Menendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Menendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Menendez, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Luis T Menendez MD PA3011 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-8436
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Menendez?
Dr. Menendez is very knowledgeable and thorough. He makes sure all your questions and concerns are addressed during your appointment. He is an outstanding doctor and is very knowledgeable of his craft.
About Dr. Luis Menendez, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871536615
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
- Tampa General Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menendez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menendez has seen patients for Impetigo, Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Menendez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.
