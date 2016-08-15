Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Mendez Castellanos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Luis Mendez Castellanos MD336 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1F, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 740-8231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez Castellanos?
Excellent doctor who spends time with you to explain in simple terms his findings. He is efficient regarding you health and well-being. The staff is reliable and professional.
About Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457491961
Education & Certifications
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez Castellanos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez Castellanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez Castellanos works at
Dr. Mendez Castellanos speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez Castellanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.