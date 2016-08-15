See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Mendez Castellanos works at Dr. Luis Mendez-Castellanos in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luis Mendez Castellanos MD
    336 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1F, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 740-8231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypothyroidism
Hypertension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypothyroidism
Hypertension

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypothyroidism
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 15, 2016
    Excellent doctor who spends time with you to explain in simple terms his findings. He is efficient regarding you health and well-being. The staff is reliable and professional.
    Catherine in NY, NY — Aug 15, 2016
    About Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457491961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Mendez Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendez Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendez Castellanos works at Dr. Luis Mendez-Castellanos in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mendez Castellanos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez Castellanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

