Dr. Luis Melgar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Melgar works at Southtowns Asthma & Allergy Center in Hamburg, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.