Overview

Dr. Luis Mejico, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Cordoba and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Mejico works at Suny Upstate in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.