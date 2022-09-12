Overview

Dr. Luis Marmol, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Marmol works at Alessandro Golino in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.