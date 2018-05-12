See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Winfield, IL
Dr. Luis Manrique, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Luis Manrique, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Luis Manrique, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Manrique works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dupage Hospital Association
    25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-5518
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Resistant Infectious Agents Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Manrique?

    May 12, 2018
    He saved me from an infectious disease, when I was in intensive care. May God bless him.
    Lewis Woodall in , IL — May 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Manrique, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Manrique, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Manrique to family and friends

    Dr. Manrique's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Manrique

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Manrique, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Manrique, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245257062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manrique has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manrique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manrique works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Manrique’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Manrique. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manrique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manrique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manrique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luis Manrique, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.