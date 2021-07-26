Overview

Dr. Luis Maldonado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Maldonado works at The Massage Approach in Commack, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.