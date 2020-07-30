Overview

Dr. Luis Lugo-Arrendell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Cook Co Hosp



Dr. Lugo-Arrendell works at Luis H Lugo Arrendell MD in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.