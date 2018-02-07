Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
San DImas Medical Group100 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
I love the way Dr. Lopez explains everything, I did wait a while but it was because he had a delivery which I didn’t mind and he did say he was sorry for the delay. He is a very professional person and explains the process of what he is doing.
About Dr. Luis Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1992818322
Education & Certifications
- U PR
- Universidad Nacional De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina
- Pontificia Univ Javeriana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Persian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.