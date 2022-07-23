Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Ed, Pediatrics
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Little Buddies Pediatric Clinic20642 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 650-0814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente profesional
About Dr. Luis Lopez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1083600035
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Ed, Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
