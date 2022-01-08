Dr. Luis Lomeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Lomeli, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Lomeli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
Uw Health Pharmacy Services750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lomeli is wonderful. I've seen him for EOE for over 3 years. He's considerate, personable and very knowledgeable with swallow disorders. He's always offered options and considerations in treatment plans, and been respectful of my choices. Through several procedures, I've always had great experiences with Dr. Lomeli and the team at UW Health.
About Dr. Luis Lomeli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1851686281
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
