Dr. Luis Logrono, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Logrono, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.
Locations
Physician Partners Associated LLC4704 N ARMENIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 873-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Logrono, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Sinai Samaritan Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logrono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logrono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logrono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Logrono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logrono.
