Dr. Luis Leyva, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Leyva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Leyva works at Obstetrics/Gynecology Assocs in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of Miami, LLC
    9595 N Kendall Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-8222

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2019
    Dr. Leyva is an excellent, thorough, professional, and patient obgyn. His assistant, Adriana, is also wonderful. Both Dr Leyva and Adriana return calls promptly. I suggest bringing baby wipes or paper towels to "freshen up" before an exam. They have cheap toilet paper that leaves dingle berries when you wipe and you can imagine how embarrassing that would be. But, that aside, this doctor discovered what had been causing my pain for so many years. I'm so glad I switched to Dr. Leyva.
    Annie in Homestead — Mar 05, 2019
    About Dr. Luis Leyva, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    38 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1669417366
    Education & Certifications

    W Va School Med
    Saint Agnes Hospital
    Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
    University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Leyva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leyva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leyva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leyva works at Obstetrics/Gynecology Assocs in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leyva’s profile.

    Dr. Leyva has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leyva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

