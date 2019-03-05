Dr. Luis Leyva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Leyva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Leyva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates of Miami, LLC9595 N Kendall Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leyva is an excellent, thorough, professional, and patient obgyn. His assistant, Adriana, is also wonderful. Both Dr Leyva and Adriana return calls promptly. I suggest bringing baby wipes or paper towels to "freshen up" before an exam. They have cheap toilet paper that leaves dingle berries when you wipe and you can imagine how embarrassing that would be. But, that aside, this doctor discovered what had been causing my pain for so many years. I'm so glad I switched to Dr. Leyva.
About Dr. Luis Leyva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669417366
Education & Certifications
- W Va School Med
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
- University of Miami
