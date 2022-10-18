Dr. Lancero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Lancero, MD
Dr. Luis Lancero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1491 W Thatcher Blvd Ste 102, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (520) 838-3540
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am extremely grateful for Dr. Lancero and his assistant Shaylas ability to listen and be present and attentive to patients. I attended an appointment with an anxious friend. Knowing they take their time to listen means one doesn't feel rushed. We are willing to wait if necessary knowing she will receive good care. Thank you !
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740268440
- Cook Co Hosp
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lancero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancero has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancero.
