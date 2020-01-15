See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Luis Laguna, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Luis Laguna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Laguna works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SCPA Edina
    6405 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 927-7004

Hospital Affiliations
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 15, 2020
    Dr. Laguna has the BEST bedside manner. He spent a lot of time answering my questions and explaining my upcoming surgery. Dr. Laguna has been my surgeon 3 times in the past 18 months and I feel so comfortable with him. He has taken excellent care of me as well as my husband. He's a wonderful person and surgeon.
    About Dr. Luis Laguna, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205874591
    Education & Certifications

    • Evanston Northwestern Hosp
    • Mayo Clin Rochester
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    • University Of Puerto Rico - RUM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Laguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laguna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laguna works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Laguna’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Laguna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laguna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laguna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laguna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

