Overview

Dr. Luis Laguna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Laguna works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.