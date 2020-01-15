Dr. Luis Laguna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laguna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Laguna, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Laguna, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Laguna works at
Locations
-
1
SCPA Edina6405 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laguna?
Dr. Laguna has the BEST bedside manner. He spent a lot of time answering my questions and explaining my upcoming surgery. Dr. Laguna has been my surgeon 3 times in the past 18 months and I feel so comfortable with him. He has taken excellent care of me as well as my husband. He's a wonderful person and surgeon.
About Dr. Luis Laguna, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205874591
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Northwestern Hosp
- Mayo Clin Rochester
- Loyola University Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico - RUM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laguna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laguna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laguna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laguna works at
Dr. Laguna speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Laguna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laguna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laguna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laguna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.