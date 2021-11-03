Overview

Dr. Luis Kolb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kolb works at Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - Spine Center - New Haven in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.