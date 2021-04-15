Dr. Luis Javier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Javier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Javier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Javier works at
HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine1121 NW 64th Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 496-9759Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both my husband and I were treated by Dr. Javier and agree with others here when it is noted he HEARS his patients. His explanations are precise and we both felt safe in his care. We recommend Dr. Javier highly!
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1295842698
- University Of Columbia
- Deaconess Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo
Dr. Javier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Javier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Javier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javier works at
Dr. Javier has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javier speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Javier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javier.
