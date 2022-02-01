Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaramillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universidad de Antioquia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Locations
Osceola Plastics and Maxillofacial Surgery14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 501-6691Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most caring and accessible doctors I have visited. Very upbeat and friendly easy to understand and takes the time to answer all questions. I was very pleased with the outcome of my surgery and highly recommend.
About Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063506905
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Universidad de Antioquia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaramillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaramillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaramillo accepts online scheduling.
Dr. Jaramillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaramillo has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaramillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaramillo speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaramillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaramillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaramillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaramillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.