Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universidad de Antioquia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Jaramillo works at HCA Florida Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Osceola Plastics and Maxillofacial Surgery
    14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 501-6691
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2022
    One of the most caring and accessible doctors I have visited. Very upbeat and friendly easy to understand and takes the time to answer all questions. I was very pleased with the outcome of my surgery and highly recommend.
    Alan Wolfson — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063506905
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Universidad de Antioquia
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaramillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaramillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaramillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaramillo works at HCA Florida Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jaramillo’s profile.

    Dr. Jaramillo has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaramillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaramillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaramillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaramillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaramillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

