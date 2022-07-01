Dr. Izquierdo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Izquierdo, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Izquierdo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Florida Otolaryngology Group PA1781 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 351-0675Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Florida Otolaryngology Group7251 University Blvd Ste 300, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 677-0099
3
Heartland Otolaryngology LLC1172 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 677-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery and could not have the best in the ENT field. Dr. Izquierdo is a true professional and caring. He helped me to be normal with my sinus issues. Blessings anyone near or far needs an ent make an appointment immediately. Best in Florida thank you Dr. Izquierdo
About Dr. Luis Izquierdo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Central Florida
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izquierdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izquierdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izquierdo has seen patients for Deafness, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izquierdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Izquierdo speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Izquierdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izquierdo.
