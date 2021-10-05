Overview

Dr. Luis Herrera-Acevedo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Herrera-Acevedo works at Luis O Herrera MD in Freeport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.