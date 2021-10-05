See All Pediatricians in Freeport, NY
Dr. Luis Herrera-Acevedo, MD

Dr. Luis Herrera-Acevedo, MD

Pediatrics
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Herrera-Acevedo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Herrera-Acevedo works at Luis O Herrera MD in Freeport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idro Medical PC
    43 Church St, Freeport, NY 11520 (516) 223-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 05, 2021
    Worth the wait !!!
    — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Luis Herrera-Acevedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437140761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
