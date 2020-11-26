See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Orlando, FL
Dr. Luis Herrera, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Herrera, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Herrera works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health
    1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-5384

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant, Pleural Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancoast's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2020
    Dr. Herrera saved my life. I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer October 2014. I had Chemoradiation and in Feb. 2015 I had surgery(Ivor-Lewis Esophagectomy) Tomorrow is Thanksgiving 2020. Thank you Dr. Herrera!
    Robert Zimmerman — Nov 26, 2020
    About Dr. Luis Herrera, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619930195
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas MD Anderson Center
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    • University of Puerto Rico
