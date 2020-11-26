Dr. Luis Herrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Herrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Herrera, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Herrera works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-5384
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera?
Dr. Herrera saved my life. I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer October 2014. I had Chemoradiation and in Feb. 2015 I had surgery(Ivor-Lewis Esophagectomy) Tomorrow is Thanksgiving 2020. Thank you Dr. Herrera!
About Dr. Luis Herrera, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619930195
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera works at
Dr. Herrera has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herrera speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.