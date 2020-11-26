Overview

Dr. Luis Herrera, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Herrera works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.