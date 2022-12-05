Overview

Dr. Luis Herrera Behr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Herrera Behr works at Luis Herrera Behr, MD in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.