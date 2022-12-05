See All Family Doctors in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Luis Herrera Behr, MD

Family Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Herrera Behr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.

Dr. Herrera Behr works at Luis Herrera Behr, MD in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Luis Herrera Behr, MD
    Luis Herrera Behr, MD
4584 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606
(352) 632-6072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Spring Hill
  • Bravera Health Brooksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impairment Rating Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Thyroid Screening
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Thyroid Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 05, 2022
    I have been a Patient with Dr. Herrera and his team for more than a Decade. I will not trust anyone else with my specialized treatment concerns. I don't understand some of these comments; quite contrary to my own personal experience. It seems the same person leaving several negative reviews. His entire team is responsive, kind, compassionate to my desires he has never squeezed me or my Insurance. They understand me and base my care with my own wishes at the top of his list. I recently changed Insurance and they pre-assigned a different Doctor for me. I am so confident in his abilities that I would pay to keep him as my Doctor out of network pocket if I cannot get it changed. If you are on the fence, go ahead and choose Doctor Herrera. He is an Old School Doc and his relationships with his patients (ME) is as important as his knowledge and expertise in many different arenas. I never feel pressured or rushed. He is a rare jewel in the Medical Field Practices of today.
    Grateful Patient — Dec 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Luis Herrera Behr, MD
    About Dr. Luis Herrera Behr, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124077003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Herrera Behr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Herrera Behr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrera Behr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Herrera Behr works at Luis Herrera Behr, MD in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Herrera Behr’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera Behr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera Behr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera Behr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

