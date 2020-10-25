Dr. Luis Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Hernandez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Colorectal Surgery Miami7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 596-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
There are absolutely not enough words to express how grateful I am. Not only did this physician operate to remove my tumor, but he humbly saved my life. His compassion to his patients, his undeniable knowledge, and overall attention he gives to each of his patients is what makes him such an exception physician. I am eternally grateful!
About Dr. Luis Hernandez, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1205078649
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Colectomy, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.