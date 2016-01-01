Dr. Luis Haddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Haddock, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Haddock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Dr. Haddock works at
Locations
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Haddock, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073769717
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddock works at
Dr. Haddock has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddock.
A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.