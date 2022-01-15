Overview

Dr. Luis Gutierrez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Coral Hills Medical Center in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.