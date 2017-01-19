See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (28)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wagoner Community Hospital.

Dr. Gorospe works at Oklahoma Premier Bariatrics in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gorospe Health
    5577 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 252-2800
  2. 2
    Oklahoma premiere Bariatrics, wagoner hospital
    705 W Queens St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 252-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wagoner Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 19, 2017
    About three years ago Dr. Gorospe did my bypass surgery. I have lost 101 lbs. It has changed my life. My care exemplary and I would and have recommended Dr. Gorospe to anyone/everyone interested.
    Judy Parrott in Tahlequah, OK — Jan 19, 2017
    Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD
    About Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1356377824
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma University In Tulsa
    Internship
    • Hillcrest Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorospe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorospe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorospe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorospe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorospe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorospe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorospe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.