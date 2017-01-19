Overview

Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wagoner Community Hospital.



Dr. Gorospe works at Oklahoma Premier Bariatrics in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

