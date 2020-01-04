Overview

Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Orozco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez-Orozco works at Luis Gonzalez Orozco MD in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.