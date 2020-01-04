Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Orozco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Orozco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Orozco, MD
Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Orozco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Luis Gonzalez Orozco MD494 Lee St, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 297-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Para mi persona es el mejor Dr que yo he tenido muy profesional
About Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Orozco, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770662637
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Nazareth Hospital Center
- Hospital Civil De Guadalajara
- Universidad De Guadalajara, Centro Universitario De Ciencias De La Salud
Dr. Gonzalez-Orozco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez-Orozco accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Orozco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
