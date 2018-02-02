See All Allergists & Immunologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D. in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D.
    10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 201, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D.
    6955 N Mesa St Ste 106, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Nasopharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2018
    I am 63 years old & I have suffered from Angio Edema (Chronic Severe Hives) all my life. I've seen dozens of allergists & tried everything. I was taking injections of Epinephrine & triple doses of Chlor-trimeton 3 to 4 times a day when I found this amazing physician! After more than 50 years he solved it! I take 2 antihystamines & 1 antacid at the first signs of breakout & it's gone! GONE! I haven't had a full outbreak in 2 years! Thank you Dr. Gonzalez. He's really attentive & caring, too.
    About Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649220138
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • ISSSTE Hospital - Universidad Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D. in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

