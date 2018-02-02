Overview

Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D. in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.