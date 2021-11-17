Overview

Dr. Luis Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gomez works at Providence Surgical Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.