Overview

Dr. Luis Geada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Geada works at LUIS G GEADA MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.