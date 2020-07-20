Dr. Luis Garza-Arreola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza-Arreola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Garza-Arreola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Garza-Arreola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Garza-Arreola works at
Locations
-
1
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 505-7690
-
2
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road4301 N Mesa St Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road7814 Gateway Blvd E Ste A, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7691
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As usual, my experience was good the staff are very helpful and polite. Doctor is very good at listening and recommending things. That is why several friends and family members see Dr. Garza.
About Dr. Luis Garza-Arreola, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1326142639
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio|University Tx Med School San Antonio
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
