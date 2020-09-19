Overview

Dr. Luis Garcia Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Garcia Jr works at Garcia Podiatry Group in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.