Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luis Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Ocoee10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 482, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 841-6444
Florida Institute for Research Medicine & Surgery7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Heart Center1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 100 N Dean Rd, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.