Dr. Luis Galvez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Roswell1340 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 569-0777
Hudes Endoscopy Center - Aga4275 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 475-1606
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Porsupesto que recomendaría al Dr Gálvez, puesto que es una persona muy profesional y la gente que trabaja colaborándole también. Es muy agradable ir a su oficina.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New Eng Deaconess Harvard
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
Dr. Galvez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvez has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galvez speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvez.
