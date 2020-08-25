Overview

Dr. Luis Fayad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER.



Dr. Fayad works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.