Overview

Dr. Luis Favilli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Favilli works at IMA Medical Center of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.