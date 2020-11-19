See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Espinoza works at Orthopedic Center Sprts Medcn in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Clinic at the Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine
    4921 AIRLINE DR, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 889-2663
  2. 2
    Lakeview Location
    7030 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 943-5777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2020
    Dr. Espinoza is a great Orthopedic Dr. He has treated me for years and helped me feel better numerous times. From Diagnosis to Surgery to rehab him and his staff are fantastic. They are friendly and warm. Will use them again if needed. Rickey Lee
    Rickey Lee — Nov 19, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD
    About Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346272515
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Amherst College, Ma
