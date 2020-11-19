Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Locations
-
1
One Clinic at the Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine4921 AIRLINE DR, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 889-2663
-
2
Lakeview Location7030 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 943-5777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinoza?
Dr. Espinoza is a great Orthopedic Dr. He has treated me for years and helped me feel better numerous times. From Diagnosis to Surgery to rehab him and his staff are fantastic. They are friendly and warm. Will use them again if needed. Rickey Lee
About Dr. Luis Espinoza, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346272515
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Amherst College, Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.