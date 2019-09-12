Dr. Luis Eguia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eguia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Eguia, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Eguia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Mayor de San Andres and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Locations
1
Farley B. Neasman II MD P.A.2121 Pease St Ste 407, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 421-5111
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
3
Valley Cardiology Llp1817 S D St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 683-0718
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor that seems to be genuinely concerned about my health. He did heart surgery on me, took his time. More thorough than previous Houston surgery that failed. I am back in the gym now.
About Dr. Luis Eguia, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093706889
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presb Hosp
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U Mayor de San Andres
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
