Overview

Dr. Luis Echeverri, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Echeverri works at Texas Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.