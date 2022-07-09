Dr. Luis Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Duarte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Duarte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Duarte works at
Locations
Shannon Clinic120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2281
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did a wonderful job and was very informative and every step of the way
About Dr. Luis Duarte, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1700867348
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- MCP Hahnemann Univ Hosps
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duarte works at
Dr. Duarte has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duarte speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.