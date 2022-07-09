See All Neurosurgeons in San Angelo, TX
Dr. Luis Duarte, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Duarte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.

Dr. Duarte works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shannon Clinic
    120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2281
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 481-2193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
  • Shannon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 09, 2022
    He did a wonderful job and was very informative and every step of the way
    Hailey Marks — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Luis Duarte, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700867348
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Internship
    • MCP Hahnemann Univ Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duarte works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Duarte’s profile.

    Dr. Duarte has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.