Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO
Overview
Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1040 Biscayne Blvd Ste 8, Miami, FL 33132 Directions (305) 400-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez?
I had an appointment with Dr. Dominguez for my testosterone replacement therapy at the NuLife Institute in Miami Downtown. He is very knowledgeable about hormone therapy and the entire team is truly dedicated to helping their patients feel their best.
About Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932192978
Education & Certifications
- Miami Chldns Hospital
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.