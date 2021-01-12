See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1040 Biscayne Blvd Ste 8, Miami, FL 33132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 400-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • 29 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1932192978
Education & Certifications

  • Miami Chldns Hospital
  • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
  • University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luis Dominguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

