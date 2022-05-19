Dr. Luis Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LaSalle U Schl of Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Luis L Diaz, MD2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 405, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-0755
Meadows Medical Group3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 520, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-0755Monday8:00am - 4:40pmTuesday8:00am - 4:40pmWednesday8:00am - 4:40pmThursday8:00am - 4:40pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for Dr. Diaz, he took the time to find the right diagnosis for my condition through series of tests and symptoms analysis. He did not rush in prescribing medication until he was certain of my diagnose. He has improved my life tremendously in the past one year and probably saved me from a stroke. He carefully picks my medication and ensures I have it even when my insurance did not approve it. He takes the time to get informed on my other prescriptions and conditions that may interact with his treatment. I have no words to describe how lucky I am to have this doctor and I would recommend him to anyone who needs a knowledgeable and caring neurologist. His staff is also very professional and caring. You may have to wait longer to see him but he is worth the wait and will make sure he spends enough time with you. He is expert in his field and also truly caring for his patients which is very rare to find in Las Vegas.
About Dr. Luis Diaz, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457356461
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- LaSalle U Schl of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
