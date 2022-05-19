Overview

Dr. Luis Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LaSalle U Schl of Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Luis L Diaz, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.