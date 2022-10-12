Overview

Dr. Luis Destarac-Maselli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs, Palestine Regional Medical Center, UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Destarac-Maselli works at Pulmonary Specialists Of Tyler in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.