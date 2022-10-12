Dr. Luis Destarac-Maselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Destarac-Maselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Destarac-Maselli, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Destarac-Maselli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs, Palestine Regional Medical Center, UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Destarac-Maselli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Specialists of Tyler PA912 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6901
-
2
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6901
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Quitman
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Destarac-Maselli?
Doctor and staff very knowledgeable and helpful. Appointment was on time and well handled
About Dr. Luis Destarac-Maselli, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477513927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Destarac-Maselli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Destarac-Maselli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Destarac-Maselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Destarac-Maselli works at
Dr. Destarac-Maselli has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Destarac-Maselli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Destarac-Maselli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Destarac-Maselli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Destarac-Maselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Destarac-Maselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.