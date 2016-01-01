Overview

Dr. Luis Delgado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Delgado works at Northside Family Medical Center in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Elsa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.