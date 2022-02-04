See All Rheumatologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Luis Del Rosario Cabral, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Luis Del Rosario Cabral, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Del Rosario Cabral works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.
    1535 W Nasa Blvd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 837-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Chronic Pain

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Hammer Toe
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Bone Disorders
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Cryoglobulinemia
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Injuries
Fever
Foot Conditions
Hand Conditions
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Polymyositis
Pulmonary Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Scleroderma
Shoulder Disorders
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Takayasu's Arteritis
Vascular Disease
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Feb 04, 2022
    For all the Negative Reviews may I post my review. Dr Del Rosario Cabral is the most through Physician I have ever been blessed with. He listens to every detail of your health issues and if he doesn't have the answers he will follow thru with a referral to another Physican. His patience is enduring. Yes, you may have to waIt but he takes as much time as needed for each patient and their concerns. I give him a 10. I can now tolerate my Rheumatoid Arthritis pain because of this Doctor. Yes, I highly recommend him.
    Sonja Maxwell — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Luis Del Rosario Cabral, MD

    Rheumatology
    • Rheumatology
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1912988668
    • 1912988668
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
