Dr. Luis Davila Santini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Davila Santini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Davila Santini works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Bay Shore250 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 390-7100
Northwell Health Physician Partners At Huntington284 Pulaski Rd Fl 2, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 470-1460
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend him to any one that needs a vascular doctor he made my legs look great and I am not in pain anymore he is kind caring and very friendly he has all the qualities you look for in a good doctor great bedside manner love him????
About Dr. Luis Davila Santini, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851499958
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Hospital Queens
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine - GME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila Santini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
