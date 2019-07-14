Dr. Luis Couchonnal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couchonnal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Couchonnal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luis Couchonnal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Couchonnal works at
Locations
Healient Physician Group1000 Carondelet Dr Ste 201B, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 403-3856
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Couchonnal is now in the KC area. He treated me for atrial fibrillation and flutter. He is patient, kind, very knowledgeable and thorough with his treatments. I had to have a cardiac ablation which required both heating and freezing of my heart. It has been a year since my surgery and I have never felt better. He gave me back my life and I can now walk, climb stairs, and romp with my grandchildren without feeling exhausted. I trust him and his staff with my life. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Couchonnal if you want top notch care from a wonderful cardiologist and electrophysiologist.
About Dr. Luis Couchonnal, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couchonnal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couchonnal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couchonnal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couchonnal works at
Dr. Couchonnal has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couchonnal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Couchonnal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couchonnal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couchonnal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couchonnal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.