Dr. Luis Correa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Correa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana|Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology15100 NW 67th Ave Ste 104, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 422-1921Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 203-4276Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall11760 SW 40th St Ste 352A, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 203-4287
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Correa is extremely thorough in his examinations of test results, is very caring and also thorough as he explains the results.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972503019
- University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana|Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Correa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Correa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Correa speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.