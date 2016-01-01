Overview

Dr. Luis Concepcion, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Benton, KY. They completed their residency with Columbia P&amp;S/Harlem Hosp Ctr|Columbia P&S/Harlem Hosp Ctr



Dr. Concepcion works at Baptist Health Medical Group Urology in Benton, KY with other offices in Mayfield, KY, Princeton, KY and Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

