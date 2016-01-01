Dr. Luis Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Chavez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HERBERT H LEHMAN COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Geneva General Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Finger Lakes Bone & Joint Center875 Pre Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (585) 922-8400
Optifast224 Alexander St Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 922-8400
University Orthopedic Associates601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-2901
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Geneva General Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HERBERT H LEHMAN COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.